Giants botch punt, Eagles go up 21-0

Getty Images

The rout is on at MetLife Stadium.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hit wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 33-yard touchdown with over eight minutes to go in the first half and the Eagles are now up 21-0 on the Giants.

Brown’s touchdown came one play after an unusual error on a punt. Giants punter Jamie Gillan dropped the ball too far in front of him and he wound up kicking the ball off a bounce. That’s against the rules as it’s considered a fumble and an illegal kick, so the Giants lost 10 yards and the down to hand the Eagles great field position.

It was the second touchdown pass of the quarter for Hurts and the Eagles now have 199 yards of offense. The Giants have 43 and it’s hard to see them suddenly flipping a switch that closes the gap.