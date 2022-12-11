Haason Reddick makes very specific sack history

Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick has made the rounds in recent years. And he’s made an impact at every place he’s been.

In getting his tenth sack of the season on Sunday, Reddick became (per the NFL) the first player since the sack became a statistic in 1982 to have double-digit sacks in three straight seasons, with three different teams.

He did it in 2020 with the Cardinals, the team that selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft. He did it in 2021, on a one-year deal with the Panthers. And he did it this year, his first with the Eagles.

More importantly, Reddick is playing for a Super Bowl contender, one tat keeps getting closer and closer to nailing down the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

  2. Keim didn’t even have him rush the passer until Reddick asked to be moved to “the position he played best in college”. This was his final season in Az. Before that he was an inside linebacker in Arizona. Word on the street is Keim doesn’t even come into the office everyday and they don’t watch film on prospective players. That would explain a lot. He’s lucky that Michale Bidwill has been his close friend for nearly 30 years. Keim is horrible. He’s chosen more coaches and players that have failed than any current GM in the NFL.

