Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury inactive for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings had a few starters listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions and they all wound up on the wrong side of game-time decisions.

As reported earlier, left tackle Christian Darrisaw will miss his third straight game with a concussion. The team’s inactive list also includes safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury.

Smith had an illness early in the week, but a neck issue is to blame for his absence from the lineup on Sunday. Bradbury is dealing with a back injury.

Josh Metellus is expected to start in place of Smith with center Austin Schlottmann and tackle Blake Brandel taking over as starters on the offensive line.