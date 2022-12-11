Have Cowboys moved on from Odell Beckham? Jerry Jones says, “Not at all”

Getty Images

The second annual in-season free agency of receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has sputtered. But it hasn’t stalled out, yet.

The Cowboys remain very interested in adding OBJ.

Via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, here’s what Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s game, when asked if the Cowboys have moved on from Beckham: “Not at all. Put a big exclamation on that. That’s all I got on that.”

The real question is how much money does he have to spend on Beckham? The Cowboys presumably want to get him cheap. With no one else backing up the Brink’s truck, maybe that will happen.

Something needs to happen fairly soon. Even if Beckham isn’t going to play in the regular season, the sooner he’s with a team and getting up to speed, the greater the impact he’ll likely make in the playoffs.