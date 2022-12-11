Jameson Williams scores first NFL touchdown as Lions lead Vikings

The Lions had to wait to see first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams, but it was worth the wait.

Williams, the rookie who suffered a torn ACL in last year’s College Football National Championship Game, got wide open in the Vikings’ secondary and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in the first quarter today.

The Lions had a short field after the Vikings went for it on fourth-and-1 and were stuffed on a run up the middle. The Vikings had officially lined up to punt on fourth-and-6, but when a penalty against the Lions made it a short-yardage situation, the Vikings decided to go for it.

That penalty ended up benefiting the Lions, who now lead 7-0.

