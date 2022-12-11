Jerick McKinnon breaks one, Chiefs lead 13-0

Getty Images

The Chiefs weren’t able to get the ball into the end zone on their first two possessions against the Broncos on Sunday, but the third time proved to be the charm.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit running back Jerick McKinnon with a short pass that he threw underhanded while evading pass rushers and McKinnon turned it into a 56-yard touchdown. The Chiefs kicked field goals on their first two possessions, so the score is now 13-0 in their favor.

Mahomes is 10-of-13 for 179 yards thus far. Tight end Travis Kelce has caught three of his passes for 59 yards and JuJu Smith-Schuster also has a pair of early catches for the road team.

The Broncos have picked up three first downs, but sacks on each of their possessions led to punts that have helped the Chiefs get out to an early two-score lead.