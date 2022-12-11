Jets call Quinnen Williams day-to-day with calf injury

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2022, 4:42 PM EST
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did not return to Sunday’s game after a non-contact injury to his calf in the first half, but the team does not expect him to be out for an extended period of time.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that the team’s training staff told him that Williams avoided a serious injury and that he could be back in action as soon as the team’s Week 15 game against the Lions.

“What I got right now is day-to-day. From the trainers. He’s got a chance to make it this week,” Saleh said, via SNY.

A quick return for Williams would be great news for the Jets. He had two sacks of Josh Allen in Sunday’s 20-12 loss and has been one of the key pieces of an excellent Jets defense all season.

3 responses to “Jets call Quinnen Williams day-to-day with calf injury

  1. Apparently he’s getting scans at the hospital so not 100% out of the woods yet but this is extremely encouraging news for the Jets.

    Quinnen’s had an All-Pro year and about to land a very nice contract extension for himself. Hopefully he’s alright and ready to go next weekend.

  2. Game changed once he left. Message to Brandon Beane, please bring in elite offensive linemen to block for Allen. Can’t fill an o-line with nothing but mediocre and expect allen to make miracles week in and week out.

