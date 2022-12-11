Jets call Quinnen Williams day-to-day with calf injury

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did not return to Sunday’s game after a non-contact injury to his calf in the first half, but the team does not expect him to be out for an extended period of time.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that the team’s training staff told him that Williams avoided a serious injury and that he could be back in action as soon as the team’s Week 15 game against the Lions.

“What I got right now is day-to-day. From the trainers. He’s got a chance to make it this week,” Saleh said, via SNY.

A quick return for Williams would be great news for the Jets. He had two sacks of Josh Allen in Sunday’s 20-12 loss and has been one of the key pieces of an excellent Jets defense all season.