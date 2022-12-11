Jets tie Bills on Zonovan Knight touchdown run

Getty Images

The Jets couldn’t get on the scoreboard in the first half of Sunday’s game, but they didn’t need much time to remedy that in the second half.

Rookie running back Zonovan Knight capped the first possession of the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown run. It was the longest run of the day for the Jets and pulls them into a 7-7 tie with the AFC East leaders.

Quarterback Mike White hooked up with Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios for key third down conversions on the drive. He also hit Denzel Mims for another first down as the the Jets put together their best offensive drive of the day.

The Jets confirmed that they’ll be without defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for the rest of the day with a calf injury, so their defense will be missing a big piece as they try for a season sweep of the Bills.