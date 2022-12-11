Joe Burrow beats Browns for first time, Bengals win 23-10

Joe Burrow won’t ever have to hear another question about why he hasn’t defeated the Browns ever again.

The quarterback and the rest of the Bengals soundly beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, keeping pace with the ravens at the top of the AFC North.

Burrow did not have several of his top weapons available for the contest, but still played well by leaning on Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow finished the day 18-of-33 for 239 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He hit Chase for a 15-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring. He then connected with Trenton Irwin for a 45-yard score early in the third quarter off a flea-flicker.

Chase ended the game with 10 receptions for 119 yards, and the Bengals needed him to do just that. Tight end Hayden Hurst entered the weekend sidelined by a calf injury, as he was declared out on Friday. Receiver Tee Higgins barely played while dealing with a hamstring injury and Tyler Boyd went out with a finger injury on Cincinnati’s second play from scrimmage and didn’t return.

Joe Mixon was solid in his return, recording 96 yards on 14 carries. Samaje Perine had 22 yards on four carries with a 6-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

On the other side, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson showed some signs of improvement after looking extremely rusty last week against Houston. But he finished 26-of-42 for 276 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second game back from his 11-game suspension.

Donovan Peoples-Jones caught eight passes for 114 yards. Tight end David Njoku caught seven passes for 59 yards with a touchdown — Watson’s first TD pass a Brown. that came with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

The Bengals defense largely shut down Nick Chubb, who finished with 34 yards on 14 carries.

Now at 9-4, the Bengals will head to Florida to face the Buccaneers next week.

The 5-8 Browns will host the Ravens next Saturday afternoon.

9 responses to “Joe Burrow beats Browns for first time, Bengals win 23-10

  1. Last weeks game against the Chiefs took the energy out of the Stadium. Who dey lost their voices..
    This win against the Browns felt like..ok, it’s the Browns. Not much excitement but we’ll take the win..

  3. Burrow finally got over the hump against Cleveland. All it took was Deshaun Watson at QB in place of Mayfield.

  4. The Browns used to be lovable-losers, now with Watson, it’s easy to hate on them. And his play improved over last week? Yes and it’s still stunk.

  5. All of that money spent on DeeShawn and he should not be losing. This was as gutless and underwhelming effort you could get for someone who is top five pay in the league. The Browns are garbage.

  8. signs of improvement? he was piling up yards in garbage time like he always did with the texans.

