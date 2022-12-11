Joe Thuney active for Chiefs on Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have left guard Joe Thuney back in the lineup on Sunday.

Thuney has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday, but the Chiefs did not put him on their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff against the Broncos.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was downgraded to out with a hamstring injury. Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, tackle Geron Christian, tackle Darian Kinnard, and defensive end Malik Herring are also inactive.

Broncos left guard Dalton Risner is out. He was listed as questionable to play with shoulder and back injuries.

The Broncos ruled linebacker Dakota Allen, tight end Andrew Beck, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton out on Friday. Defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are the other inactives.