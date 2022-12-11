Justin Jefferson on pace to threaten single-season receiving yardage record

Yes, there are now 17 regular-season games. And, yes, records set in a 16-game season inevitably will fall.

Last year, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp nearly broke Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yardage record of 1,964 yards. This year, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson poised to make a run at it.

With a franchise record 223 yards today against the Lions, Jefferson has 1,500 yards exactly. He’s on pace for 1,961.

With four games left, an average of 125 down the stretch would get Jefferson to 2,000 yards.

Said Jefferson after setting the team’s single-game record, “I would rather have the win over the stats any day. We just got to execute our plays and come ready to play next week.”

In six days, the Vikings host the Colts. A win delivers for the Vikings an NFC North crown, their first in five years.

  1. Very possible for him and Tyreek Hill. Meanwhile my guy best receiver is 87 year DeSean Jackson.

  2. Only thing we Vikings fan can really enjoy the rest of the way I suppose: yardage

    It’s amazing with how many catches and yards this guy has yet he doesn’t find the endzone very much

  3. Seemed like he made an amazing play to stay in bounds on that long catch and run; the replay never really showed him out.
    Too bad the ref blew the whistle instead of calling what he sees.
    A TD call would have been reviewed, versus a bad whistle killing a great effort.
    But too typical for the NFL; they serve up their BS entertainment, and we think we’re watching a contest.

  6. Kind of sad how amazing records are broken because of season extensions. JJ is an absolute beast. Still hard to see season records being broken so soon after regular season gets extended.

