Justin Jefferson on pace to threaten single-season receiving yardage record

Getty Images

Yes, there are now 17 regular-season games. And, yes, records set in a 16-game season inevitably will fall.

Last year, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp nearly broke Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yardage record of 1,964 yards. This year, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson poised to make a run at it.

With a franchise record 223 yards today against the Lions, Jefferson has 1,500 yards exactly. He’s on pace for 1,961.

With four games left, an average of 125 down the stretch would get Jefferson to 2,000 yards.

Said Jefferson after setting the team’s single-game record, “I would rather have the win over the stats any day. We just got to execute our plays and come ready to play next week.”

In six days, the Vikings host the Colts. A win delivers for the Vikings an NFC North crown, their first in five years.