KaVontae Turpin’s fumble gives Texans a short field on touchdown drive

The Texans’ only chance to beat the Cowboys is by mistakes by the Cowboys. They have one.

Trailing 7-0, Houston went three-and-out on its first possession.

Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin muffed Cameron Johnston‘s punt, and Blake Cashman recovered for the Texans at the Dallas 24. Six plays later, the Texans tied the game.

Dameon Pierce had a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys had stopped Jeff Driskel on third-and-goal from the 1, but Dallas was offsides. That gave the Texans another shot, and Pierce made the most of it.

Pierce has six carries for 18 yards.