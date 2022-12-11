Ken Walker is not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said early this week that running back Ken Walker had a chance of playing through the ankle injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game, but Walker’s practice participation didn’t create much hope that he’d actually get into the lineup.

Walker missed all three practices during the week before being listed as questionable on Friday, so it’s not a great surprise that there are multiple reports that he is unlikely to play against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

DeeJay Dallas is also questionable and he also sat out of practice all week with an ankle injury. Travis Homer, Tony Jones Jr., and practice squad elevation Godwin Igwebuike will be the team’s backs if both Walker and Dallas are inactive.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was also listed as questionable. He’s dealing with a hip injury, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is expected to play.