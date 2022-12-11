Kenny Pickett ruled out with concussion

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2022, 1:47 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett left after the Steelers’ first series to be evaluated for a concussion after being slammed to the ground on a sack by Roquan Smith.

The quarterback was cleared to return, so he didn’t miss a play on the second series.

But Pickett headed to the training room and has not returned, and the Steelers have ruled him out with a concussion.

Mitch Trubisky now is playing quarterback, and he led the Steelers on a five-play, 64-yard touchdown drive. Trubisky went 2-for-3 for 56 yards, including a 42-yarder to George Pickens.

Najee Harris scored on a 1-yard run to cut the Steelers’ deficit to 10-7.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has provided a shot in the arm to the Ravens’ running game. He has five carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens’ top back went on injured reserve Oct. 21 after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He returned to practice two weeks ago.

His 4-yard touchdown run was his first touchdown since Week 4.

2 responses to “Kenny Pickett ruled out with concussion

  1. Second concussion of the year. Well on his way to a short career and lifetime of anger, headaches, and all the other side effects of head injuries. Great use of a first round pick when it was clear day 1 the team was doing nothing this year.

  2. It’s funny how the Dolphins were skewered with their handling of Tua’s concussion yet we have the Rams and Steelers out here doing it worse. Where’s the calls for more investigations?

