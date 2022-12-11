Kyle Shanahan: Deebo Samuel “most likely” has high ankle sprain

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2022, 8:52 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said receiver Deebo Samuel did not fracture his left ankle. It confirmed a PFT report that the injury will not end Samuel’s season.

Samuel is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, but Shanahan said the injury “most likely” is a high ankle sprain.

His prognosis depends on the severity, but Samuel and the 49ers surely will point to the start of the postseason on the weekend of Jan. 14 for his return. That is five weeks away.

Samuel was injured on a 3-yard run up the middle with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter. He had four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 43 yards.

Samuel entered the day with 87 touches for 776 yards and four touchdowns.

8 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: Deebo Samuel “most likely” has high ankle sprain

  1. San Fran will get the 2 seed without him but no chance at 1 seed. They’ll be fine. What a relief he didn’t suffer a season ended because it looked bad

  3. Never want to see anyone get injured but as far as outcomes go just thankful it’s not severe. Wish Deebo a full and speedy recovery

  4. Glad it looks like Deebo dodged a bullet…but having him out for awhile will hurt. San Fran is on their 3rd qb! He looks good – but they have suffered enough injuries!

  6. This team is Superbowl or bust and we aren’t going to the WIN any SuperBowl without are key guys, and Deebo is definitely one of them

    Hope he can get back by playoffs and keep the rest of this team healthy because, we’re cursed with injuries

  8. This is why they [John Lynch] went and got Christian McCaffrey.
    Neither one of them will be healthy for a full season…

