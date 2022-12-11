Last call for free, personalized, signed Playmakers bookplates

PublicAffairs

I used to deliver newspapers, a long time ago. This time of year, the front page of every edition had a single-frame Peanuts cartoon that reminded everyone of the number of shopping days until Christmas.

As it relates to our special holiday Playmakers deal, Lucy permanently yanks the football away from Charlie Brown when the clock strikes midnight tonight.

Before midnight, anyone who buys the book and fills out the appropriate online paperwork gets a free, personalized (up to 10 words), signed bookplate to add inside the front cover of Playmakers as a gift for someone else or yourself.

You’ll get the nameplate before Christmas; we’ll assume the book will show up by then, too.

Here’s where you can buy the book. And here’s where to sign up for the free, signed, personalized bookplate.

So how many shopping days until Christmas, Linus? For these purposes, the magic number is one.