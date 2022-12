Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is ready to play today.

Fournette, listed as questionable with a foot injury, will play against the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

Fournette leads the Buccaneers with 145 carries for 511 yards and three touchdowns, and is also third on the team with 49 catches for 347 yards.

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point underdogs today at San Francisco in a matchup of the NFC South leaders against the NFC West leaders.