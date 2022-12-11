Lions take 14-7 halftime lead over Vikings

Getty Images

A back-and-forth NFC North battle has the Lions with a halftime lead over the Vikings.

Detroit has two touchdowns on two long Jared Goff passes, while Minnesota got a Dalvin Cook touchdown run, and the Lions lead 14-7.

The Vikings were poised to tie the score just before halftime, but on first-and-goal Cook fumbled and the Lions recovered. The Vikings appeared to have a trick play called where Cook was going to throw the ball into the end zone, but Cook fumbled before he could get a pass off.

Minnesota will clinch the NFC North if it wins. The Vikings have 30 minutes to come back and punch their playoff ticket.