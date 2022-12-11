Mike Boone carted off in Denver, Chiefs up 27-0

Getty Images

The Broncos are getting manhandled by the Chiefs in the first half on Sunday and now they’ve lost a member of their offense to an injury.

Running back Mike Boone stayed down at the end of a one-yard run in the second quarter and received medical attention on the field. Boone was eventually carted back to the locker room for further evaluation of what appeared to be a leg injury of some kind.

Boone had three carries for two yards and two catches for 27 yards before going down. Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack are the other backs active on Sunday.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay picked off a fourth down pass by Russell Wilson a couple of plays after Boone went down and the Chiefs now lead 27-0 with over four minutes to go until halftime.