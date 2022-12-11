Mike Tomlin doesn’t know details of Kenny Pickett being cleared of head injury, then leaving with one

Getty Images

After Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to return to a game after experiencing stability issues, the NFL and the Players Association modified the concussion protocol to try to prevent a repeat.

Kenny Pickett was cleared from concussion protocol Sunday after his head hit the ground on a sack, and the rookie quarterback returned for three plays before being ruled out with a head injury.

“When he became symptomatic, he was pulled from the game and evaluated for concussion,” coach Mike Tomlin said afterward, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I don’t know about the sequence or the details regarding the sequence.”

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith flung Pickett to the ground with 10:34 remaining in the first quarter, and the quarterback’s head bounced off the ground. He briefly sat on the field before getting help up from offensive guard James Daniels.

Pickett did not show any signs of mobility issues as he walked off, but he went into the blue medical tent for evaluation.

Mitch Trubisky warmed up during the Ravens’ five-minute, 38-second possession, but Pickett re-entered.

“I just kept asking him how he was feeling,” Trubisky said, via the Associated Press. “He said he was feeling fine, and that was that.”

Pickett missed the second half of a win over the Bucs on Oct. 16 after being placed in concussion protocol. He started the following week.