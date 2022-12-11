Mike White going to hospital after injuring ribs

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Mike White returned to Sunday’s game against the Bills after injuring his ribs in the second half, but the team is still taking steps to make sure he’s OK before they leave Buffalo.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that White was going to a local hospital for further evaluation. Saleh called it a precautionary move, but his status will obviously be a major storyline this week.

Saleh also said that White will remain the team’s starting quarterback if he’s able to play. Joe Flacco backed White up on Sunday and lost a fumble while White was in the locker room after the shot to the ribs that knocked him out of the game.

There could be some thought to making Zach Wilson the backup if the Jets are concerned White may not be able to go the distance against the Lions, but that’s something else to watch as the week plays out.