Mike White makes team flight home after getting checked out at Buffalo hospital

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2022, 7:20 PM EST
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Jets quarterback Mike White took some brutal hits in today’s loss to the Bills, but he checked out OK after the game.

White went straight from the game to a Buffalo hospital but was cleared and made the team’s flight home.

It’s not clear whether White, who suffered a rib injury during the game, will be able to play on Sunday against the Lions. It’s also not clear who would start for the Jets — Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson — in the event that White can’t go.

But it’s good news that White was able to make it home after a rough loss today.

  1. Bills d was relentless. Kicked his a$$ all day long. Sure he’s tough but sometimes refusing to leave the game is more damaging to the team.

    Oh and Zach Wilson’s done as a jet… great draft pick 🤡

