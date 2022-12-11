Mike White makes team flight home after getting checked out at Buffalo hospital

Jets quarterback Mike White took some brutal hits in today’s loss to the Bills, but he checked out OK after the game.
White went straight from the game to a Buffalo hospital but was cleared and made the team’s flight home.
It’s not clear whether White, who suffered a rib injury during the game, will be able to play on Sunday against the Lions. It’s also not clear who would start for the Jets — Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson — in the event that White can’t go.
But it’s good news that White was able to make it home after a rough loss today.