Mike White returns, Jets trail 20-7

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Mike White looked like he was done for the day when he went to the locker room after a shot to the midsection from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, but those looks proved to be deceiving.

White returned to the game with just over 12 minutes left to play in the game. His first pass upon returning to action went for an 18-yard gain to Garrett Wilson that the Bills challenged as incomplete, but the call stood and Buffalo lost a timeout.

White then hit Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore to pick up another first down, but a Shaq Lawson sack sapped their momentum and they wound up punting the ball away.

It’s the second time that White has returned to the game after missing snaps this Sunday. He missed two snaps in the first half with Joe Flacco stepping in both times. Flacco’s first stint was uneventful, but he lost a fumble in the third quarter.

That led to a Tyler Bass field goal and the Bills added another one to extend their lead to 20-7.