Mike White to locker room after Matt Milano hit

Jets quarterback Mike White missed two snaps after taking a big hit from defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it looks like his second exit from the game will be a longer one.

White went to the end zone in the third quarter after taking a massive shot to the midsection from Bills linebacker Matt Milano while delivering an incompletion. White went directly to the locker room for further evaluation.

Joe Flacco entered the game after White’s departure and he lost a fumble while being sacked by defensive end Greg Rousseau on his first snap. Rousseau beat right tackle Mike Remmers, who came in the game because George Fant was injured on the same play as White.

The Jets tied the game 7-7 on their first drive of the second half, but Josh Allen ran for a touchdown to put the Bills back in front and a field goal after the Flacco fumble pushed their lead to 17-7.