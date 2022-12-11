Mike Williams touchdown gives Chargers 10-0 lead over Dolphins

Getty Images

Welcome back, Mike Williams.

Sidelined by an ankle injury essentially since Week Seven, the receiver is back and has firmly announced his presence. After making a strong sideline catch earlier in the contest, he put up the game’s first touchdown with a 10-yard catch in the second quarter.

That made the score 10-0 with 9:49 left in the half.

Williams’ touchdown came on Los Angeles’ third red-zone possession of the game. The team’s first drive resulted in a turnover on downs when a pass to DeAndre Carter was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

The second red-zone possession ended with Cameron Dicker hitting a 33-yard field goal to give the Chargers a 3-0 lead.

So far, Williams has three receptions for 52 yards with his touchdown.