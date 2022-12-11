Mitch Trubisky’s two interceptions help Ravens take 13-7 lead into locker room

Getty Images

With Kenny Pickett out with a concussion, Mitch Trubisky is playing for the Steelers. It started out well, but his two interceptions have helped the Ravens take a 13-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Trubisky is 8-of-11 for 123 yards.

He led the Steelers on a five-play, 64-yard touchdown drive on his first possession at the helm, completing a 42-yard pass to George Pickens to set up Najee Harris‘ 1-yard run.

Trubisky led the Steelers to the Baltimore 17 and 23 on the team’s next two possessions but threw picks to Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. It was Smith’s sack of Pickett that knocked the starting quarterback out of the game.

The Ravens have 127 of their 199 yards on the ground. J.K. Dobbins has returned from injured reserve to rush for 65 yards and a touchdown on seven carries; Gus Edwards has five carries for 34 yards; and Tyler Huntley has eight carries for 28 yards.

Huntley is 7-of-11 for 78 yards passing.