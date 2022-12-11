NFL 2022 Week 14 early inactives: Trevor Lawrence officially active for Jaguars

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t miss any snaps for the Jaguars after hurting his toe last Sunday and he won’t miss any this week if all goes according to plan in Tennessee. Lawrence is active after being listed as questionable to play in the matchup of AFC South teams.
Wide receiver Zay Jones is also active for the Jags. He was listed as questionable due to a chest injury on Friday.
Jaguars at Titans
Jaguars: LB Chad Muma, S Andre Cisco, WR Kendric Pryor, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB De’Shaan Dixon, LB Chad Muma, DL Corey Peters
Titans: DE Denico Autry, CB Tre Avery, WR C.J. Board, WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, LB Ola Adeniyi, RB Hassan Haskins
Browns at Bengals
Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jaelon Darden, LB Reggie Ragland, CB Greedy Williams, DE Chase Winovich, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai
Bengals: TE Hayden Hurst, HB Chris Evans, T D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman, DE Jeff Gunter
Eagles at Giants
Eagles: LB Shaun Bradley, QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta
Giants: G Shane Lemieux, DL Leonard Williams, OL Joshua Ezeudu, CB Adoree' Jackson, WR David Sills, TE Lawrence Cager, CB Rodarius Williams
Ravens at Steelers
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, G Kevin Zeitler, TE Charlie Kolar, TE Nick Boyle, LB David Ojabo, LB Josh Bynes, CB Damarion Williams
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Josh Jackson, LB Malik Reed, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson
Texans at Cowboys
Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr., WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, DL Kurt Hinish, OL Justin McCray, FB Troy Hairston, QB Kyle Allen
Cowboys: WR Jalen Tolbert, DL Chauncey Golston, LB Jabril Cox, S Markquese Bell, QB Will Grier.
Jets at Bills
Jets: QB Zach Wilson, RB James Robinson, S Ashtyn Davis, WR Jeff Smith, DE Micheal Clemons, CB Bryce Hall
Bills: FB Reggie Gilliam, OL Justin Murray, DT Jordan Phillips, LB Baylon Spector, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe
Vikings at Lions
Vikings: T Christian Darrisaw, C Garrett Bradbury, DL Ross Blacklock, EDGE Luiji Vilain, S Harrison Smith
Lions: WR Tom Kennedy, G Kayode Awosika, G Evan Brown, DE Austin Bryant, DT Michael Brockers, LB Derrick Barnes, CB Will Harris