NFL 2022 Week 14 early inactives: Trevor Lawrence officially active for Jaguars

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t miss any snaps for the Jaguars after hurting his toe last Sunday and he won’t miss any this week if all goes according to plan in Tennessee. Lawrence is active after being listed as questionable to play in the matchup of AFC South teams.

Wide receiver Zay Jones is also active for the Jags. He was listed as questionable due to a chest injury on Friday.

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars: LB Chad Muma, S Andre Cisco, WR Kendric Pryor, CB Tevaughn Campbell, LB De’Shaan Dixon, LB Chad Muma, DL Corey Peters

Titans: DE Denico Autry, CB Tre Avery, WR C.J. Board, WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, LB Ola Adeniyi, RB Hassan Haskins

Browns at Bengals

Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Jaelon Darden, LB Reggie Ragland, CB Greedy Williams, DE Chase Winovich, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai

Bengals: TE Hayden Hurst, HB Chris Evans, T D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman, DE Jeff Gunter

Eagles at Giants

Eagles: LB Shaun Bradley, QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta

Giants: G Shane Lemieux, DL Leonard Williams, OL Joshua Ezeudu, CB Adoree' Jackson, WR David Sills, TE Lawrence Cager, CB Rodarius Williams

Ravens at Steelers

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, G Kevin Zeitler, TE Charlie Kolar, TE Nick Boyle, LB David Ojabo, LB Josh Bynes, CB Damarion Williams

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Josh Jackson, LB Malik Reed, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson

Texans at Cowboys

Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr., WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins, DL Kurt Hinish, OL Justin McCray, FB Troy Hairston, QB Kyle Allen

Cowboys: WR Jalen Tolbert, DL Chauncey Golston, LB Jabril Cox, S Markquese Bell, QB Will Grier.

Jets at Bills

Jets: QB Zach Wilson, RB James Robinson, S Ashtyn Davis, WR Jeff Smith, DE Micheal Clemons, CB Bryce Hall

Bills: FB Reggie Gilliam, OL Justin Murray, DT Jordan Phillips, LB Baylon Spector, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe

Vikings at Lions

Vikings: T Christian Darrisaw, C Garrett Bradbury, DL Ross Blacklock, EDGE Luiji Vilain, S Harrison Smith

Lions: WR Tom Kennedy, G Kayode Awosika, G Evan Brown, DE Austin Bryant, DT Michael Brockers, LB Derrick Barnes, CB Will Harris