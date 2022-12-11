Odell Beckham’s in-season free agency sputters

USA TODAY Sports

But for a non-contact ACL tear during the first half of Super Bowl LVI, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. possibly would have won the MVP award for the game — and definitely would have set himself up for a major free-agent contract in March. The injury occurred, however, and it derailed everything.

It’s still impacting his options, as he continues to recover from that injury.

Beckham entered his second annual in-season free agency tour reportedly expecting a multi-year deal worth $20 million per year. But then the visits began. He refused to work out for teams, which isn’t the way to get Mike Williams money. And then Beckham said Thursday night that he doesn’t see the point in playing in the regular season, that he wants to play in the playoffs.

At one point, he reportedly was going to be playing by the middle of November. Then, the timeline was moved to the middle of December. Now, the middle of December is here and, per NFL Media, there’s no timeline at all.

Beckham could be coming to the realization that he won’t get the deal he wants, and that he’ll have to either play in the 2022 postseason to set himself up for 2023 free agency or just wait until after the 2022 season.

But here’s the problem. Who will give him $20 million per year for 2023, if he doesn’t play at all in 2022? Probably no one.

And that opens up a third option, one that Beckham won’t like. Based on where things currently are, he quite possibly will have to sign a one-year deal in 2023, hopeful that he can then cash in a year later. (And if he gets a multi-year deal for 2023, it quite possibly will be a one-year deal masquerading as something more than that, to help Beckham save face.)

The lesson is that even a star player like OBJ gets treated like an interchangeable part by teams that are making cold, calculating decisions without regard to who they are or what they’ve done in the past.

The past is always the past for NFL teams. People say it’s a “what have you done for me lately?” league. It’s not. It’s “what are you doing for me right now, and what can I expect you to do for me tomorrow?”

With the answer to both questions from Beckham currently being “not a damn thing,” it’s really no surprise that not a damn thing is happening.