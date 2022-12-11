On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty

Anthony Zych

When I opened the Subaru’s door into our garage, I smelled pork chops cooking on the stove. Some aromas are pleasing. Others aren’t.

Pork chops weren’t one of my favorite dishes from Linda’s fairly limited menu. It was an acquired taste I hadn’t fully acquired. My main goal whenever she made them was to not end up going to the dentist to have a broken tooth fixed.

Macy kept singing pa-rum-pum-pum-pum throughout the ride home. I managed to resist the urge to ask her to try a different song, or perhaps to give silence a try. I guess I was reluctantly surrendering to the season. If nothing else, the singing kept me from thinking about whatever was waiting for me on the other side of December 25.

Macy flew out of the back seat and went straight for the trunk. She jumped up and down as it opened. She started grabbing bags of lights and ornaments. I went for the steel tub, since the decorations wouldn’t matter until we got the real tree properly positioned. I started inside with determination and focus. I opened the door to the kitchen. The dog came at me again. I spun, avoiding what would have been the second Buster nut buster of the day.

I looked back and noticed the cat, hunkered down in his spot on the shelf. He seemed to be even more disinterested than usual. Yes, I often found myself envying that damn cat.

I yelled for the boys. Macy rushed with some of the bags from the trunk toward Linda. The loose plastic made that loud, screechy sound as Macy opened them. It didn’t keep me from hearing Macy, who rattled off to Linda the various things we’d bought at U-Sav-Plentee. I could hear her going on and on, pausing through a spray of lisps to take a breath.

I walked into the TV room and decided where best to drop the steel tub. I looked at the sack full of roots and dirt and wondered whether gravity would really do the trick. Macy kept jabbering, even though I couldn’t make out what she was saying.

Then Linda said something; I heard it clearly.

“Who did you invite to Christmas dinner?”

I stopped what I was doing and listened.

“The old people,” I heard Macy say. “They sthaid they were here at the party lastht night. They stheem nicthe. They stheem lonely.”

I tried to act like I wasn’t paying attention to the conversation while waiting to be involved in it, inevitably.

“Did you know about this?” I heard Linda call from the kitchen.

“Know about what?” I lied, if only to buy a little time.

I heard Linda coming toward the family room, the sound of her footsteps making her attitude clear.

“These strangers she invited to Christmas dinner,” she said.

“They’re not strangers.”

“They’re strangers to me. I don’t know who they are. And I don’t know why they were here last night. I’m still not even sure they were.”

“Do you think I was lying?” I said.

“I don’t know. You play stupid jokes sometimes. You had some wine last night. I know how you get when you’ve had a stressful week and then you drink a little. I’ve seen it. But I sure didn’t see them.”

“Well, I saw them last night. And I saw them today. Macy saw them, too.”

“How am I supposed to fit two more people at the table? We have just enough spots for everyone.”

“What about the kids’ table?”

“It’s the kids’ table.”

“Well, they’re basically the same size as the kids. And Macy likes them. They seem to like her.”

“Right, John. I’m going to put two elderly strangers at the table with our kids and my sister’s kids for Christmas dinner. Maybe their dentures will fall out onto the table while they’re eating.”

“Not as long as you don’t serve pork chops.”

“Excuse me?”

I backed away from the metal contraption that almost got me thrown in jail before we got it at a one-hundred-percent discount.

“It’ll be fine,” I said. “They won’t show up.”

“They showed up last night, according to you.”

“So what if they do? It’s Christmas. Macy’s right. They seem lonely. What’s wrong with giving two lonely old people a meal on Christmas Day?”

“But who are they?”

“I don’t know. I’d never seen them before yesterday. But I keep running into them.”

“Running into them? Where?”

I moved closer to Linda. I tried to read her. After all these years, sometimes she was as much of a mystery to me as she was the first time I’d met her.

“Look, we didn’t get a chance to talk yesterday. I saw that old man three different times. And that was before they showed up here. When I was driving to court, they had a flat tire on the side of the road. I stopped to help them.”

“I have a hard time picturing you changing a tire.”

“I know how to change a tire.”

“So did you?”

“No. I had to get to court. I made a phone call and had someone go out there and help them.” I didn’t mention that the someone who showed up to help couldn’t find them.

“Where else did you see them?”

“They were parking next to my car on the street. The old man thought he’d hit my bumper. If he did, he didn’t leave a mark. Then I saw him when I stopped at the grocery store.”

“So you invited him here last night.” It wasn’t a question.

“I didn’t. I didn’t even tell him my name. I have no idea how or why they showed up last night.”

She studied my face, probing for any sign I wasn’t being truthful. Hoping to find anything to confirm the suspicion that I was messing with her. I could tell in the expression on her face that, for a change, she had nothing.

“I know what you’re thinking,” I said. “But Macy saw them.”

“What happened in court yesterday?”

“Do you mean none of your little friends told you last night? I assumed it would be big news.”

“How would my friends know? I just thought you lost and didn’t want to discuss it.”

“I told you I didn’t lose,” I said. “At least not yet.”

“I still don’t know what that means.”

“We’ll finish after the first of the year. I’ll lose then.”

“I suppose I need to assume your new friends will be here for Christmas. I have enough other things to worry about. I’ve been busting my ass around here lately. With very little help.”

“We’ll figure something out. If they show up, we’ll find a place for them. It means a lot to Macy.”

“I get the feeling it means a lot to you, too.”

“I don’t know about that. But I do know I’d like to figure out who they are. And I’d love to know why all of a sudden they seem to keep popping up wherever I go.”

She kept looking at me.

“Why don’t you just ask them?”

I felt a smile involuntarily emerging. She was right. I would just ask them. How hard would that be? It was an appropriate question. Why are you showing up everywhere I go? Why did my son not see your gigantic car when it was right there, right in front of us? And what exactly do you want from me?

That was really the most important question.

What exactly do they want from me?

“What do you think of the tree?” I said to Linda.

“It has potential,” she said. “Although I would have been fine without buying one that we’re going to have to plant. But I guess Macy insisted on getting a tree that we wouldn’t just throw away after Christmas.”

“She really wanted this tree. What was I supposed to tell her? You should have seen her. I couldn’t bring myself to say no to her. Not about that.”

Linda seemed to be softening a bit, even though I could tell she didn’t want to. I wished I could read her mind.

Or maybe I really didn’t want to know everything that was actually going on inside her brain. At least not until after Christmas.

