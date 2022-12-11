Panthers crushing Seahawks 17-0

Getty Images

There’s a long way to go, but the Seahawks will need a big comeback if they are going to avoid losing for the third time in four games.

The Panthers have scored on all three possessions to lead 17-0. They have scoring drives of 43, 13 and 74 yards.

They have outgained Seattle 140 yards to 7.

Jaycee Horn intercepted Geno Smith and returned it 31 yards to the Seattle 13, where Sam Darnold hit Shi Smith for a touchdown on the next play.

The Panthers’ latest touchdown came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard, who has 29 yards on six carries.

Darnold is 8-of-9 for 78 yards and a touchdown.