Panthers run for 223 yards in toppling Seahawks 30-24

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2022, 7:37 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks
The Panthers ran for 223 yards in a 30-24 victory over the Seahawks. Carolina had more rushing yards than Seattle had total yards until the Seahawks’ final drive that resulted in a touchdown with 16 seconds left.

The Seahawks finished with 287 yards.

The Seahawks now are 7-6 and have lost three of their past four games, losing to the Bucs, Raiders and Panthers. The Panthers improved to 5-8, moving within a game of the Bucs (6-7) for the NFC South lead with a victory over Tampa Bay in Week 7.

Sunday’s game was not as close as the score might indicate. The Panthers led 17-0 early. They led 30-17 with less than two minutes remaining.

Still, it came down to an onside kick — which Jaycee Horn recovered for the Panthers with 15 seconds left — after Marquise Goodwin caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith in the waning seconds.

The Panthers threw 24 passes and ran it 46 times. D'Onta Foreman had 21 carries for 74 yards; Chuba Hubbard had 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown; and Raheem Blackshear had four carries for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Darnold rushed for 30 yards on four carries and completed 14 of 24 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Without Ken Walker and DeeJay Dallas, the Seahawks had trouble running the ball. It didn’t help that they fell behind early. But they finished with only 46 yards on 14 carries.

Smith threw three touchdown passes, but his two interceptions led to 10 Panthers’ points. He completed 21 of 36 passes for 264 yards. It was his first multi-interception game since Week 8 of 2014 when he had three against the Bills while playing for the Jets.

6 responses to “Panthers run for 223 yards in toppling Seahawks 30-24

  3. Awesome job by the Panthers…they played exactly like Seattle wants to play…but Seattle lacks the talent on defense right now…Seahawks better use their first round picks this year on defense….

  4. I loved it in the 2019 playoffs when the Packers earned the game ending 1st down and Pete Carroll threw a tantrum like a toddler at the candy shelf in the store.

  5. Even if the Seahawks lose out their remaining games, they’ve had a much better year than expected. And now they have a boatload of picks to help shore up that defence.
    Before the season I thought Pete Caroll should start thinking about retiring, but after the year so far, boy was I wrong about that.

