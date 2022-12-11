Panthers take 27-17 lead over the Seahawks in the fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Panthers threw four incompletions after reaching the Seattle 3-yard line with a chance to take a two-score lead on their previous possession. When they got the ball back, the Panthers ran it nine times on a 10-play drive.

Running backs Raheem Blackshear and Chuba Hubbard gave Carolina their two-score lead.

Sixty-eight of their 74 yards on the scoring drive came on the ground, with Blackshear scoring on an 8-yard run with 6:57 left. The Panthers lead 27-17.

Of the Panthers’ 295 yards today, 190 have come on the ground.

Hubbard has 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown; D'Onta Foreman has 15 carries for 47 yards; and Blackshear has four carries for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Even quarterback Sam Darnold has three carries for 31 yards.