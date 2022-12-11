Ravens hold off Steelers 16-14 as Mitch Trubisky throws three interceptions

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2022, 4:03 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Ravens were down to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown in the second half after Tyler Huntley left for a concussion evaluation and didn’t return. They ended the game with the undrafted rookie in victory formation.

The Ravens held off the Steelers 16-14, intercepting Mitch Trubisky three times and blocking a field goal.

Baltimore, playing without injured starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, has won six of seven to improve to 9-4. The Steelers, who lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to a concussion in the first half, fell to 5-8 in seeing a two-game winning streak end.

The Steelers had their chances.

Trubisky threw interceptions after reaching the Baltimore 17, 23 and 46 with Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and Marcus Williams getting picks for the Ravens. Smith also had six tackles and his sack took out Pickett.

Chris Boswell had a 40-yard field goal blocked by Calais Campbell in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens rushed for 215 yards, gaining 309 overall, and were able to run out the clock with a first down after getting the ball back with 2:30 left. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Gus Edwards added 66 yards on 13 carries.

Trubisky finished 22-of-30 for 276 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth with 2:30 left.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Ravens hold off Steelers 16-14 as Mitch Trubisky throws three interceptions

  1. Congrats to the Ravens for winning fair and square. John Harbaugh is a helluva coach and will always find a way to put you guys into contention.

    This season has some highs to build off of but a lot of lows to fix. The Steelers are 1 to 2 seasons from being contenders again.

    I appreciate Mitch attempt to throw it deep with a nothing to lose attitude but man oh man. That decision to throw it deep after they were driving so well was the turning point that the Steelers wouldn’t be able to get back from. That third pick was the sealer.

    Love ‘em no matter what and will watch intently next week against the Panthers.

  2. Steelers’ turnovers proved costly against a superior team working with a third string quarterback. This should send a strong message to Tomlin to start looking for a job.

  5. TimTebowGodOfFootballKarma says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:06 pm
    Steelers’ turnovers proved costly against a superior team working with a third string quarterback. This should send a strong message to Tomlin to start looking for a job.

    02Rate This

    Quiet as a mouse when the Steelers win, all big mouth when they lose. I hope you find internal peace one day

  6. Steelers’ turnovers proved costly against a superior team working with a third string quarterback. This should send a strong message to Tomlin to start looking for a job.

    Lol that’s a pretty silly comment even for you. There is a reason the Bicuit is a backup and you saw it today. Another dirty Ravens team but they CAN run the all.

  7. footballer23 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:08 pm
    Refs stole this game from us. The better team lost. Total sham of a game.

    00Rate This

    Grow up and accept loses like a man

  8. Keep stacking those wins. Steelers will be dangerous in the playoffs… in about six years. If that.

  9. Stealer fans tears taste the best… so salty and they STILL can’t accept the fact that they lost because they suck. Refs didn’t steal anything, you’re just not good.

    No losing seasons for Tomlin… guess we’ll see if that lasts…

  10. 6burgh, you are obviously not a true fan. Just waiting until we win to jump back in the bandwagon? I bleed black and gold. Go cheer for the Bengals.

  11. It amuses me when Pittsburgh fans cry about the refs and then call other teams dirty LOL like you guys haven’t spent the last two decades being the dirtiest team in the league and having the refs on your side 95% of the time

  12. Vasteelerfan says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:13 pm

    Another dirty Ravens team but they CAN run the all.

    —-

    You mean, dirty like Hit someone in the jaw with the crown of your helmet when they aren’t looking just because that hadn’t needed to be outlawed dirty? Or do you mean, a coach stepping onto the field to try to block a runaway touchdown dirty? Or do you mean more like a James Harrison / Joey Porter garden variety headhunter dirty? Please provide specifics, I’m confused.

  13. wow, fans of the most historically dirty team in the league crying about other teams being dirty and the refs…classic comedy..lmao

  15. footballer23 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:22 pm
    6burgh, you are obviously not a true fan. Just waiting until we win to jump back in the bandwagon? I bleed black and gold. Go cheer for the Bengals.

    26Rate This

    😭😭😭😭😭😭

  16. If Tomlin is coaching any other team he’s fired, but the Steelers wanna make that social statement, so their fan base is stuck with this guy

  18. Keep squeaking out those wins ca scrub teams ratbirds, you will meet your fate soon enough in week 18 or the first round of the playoffs you pretenders.

  19. Good Lord they lost to our 3rd string QB who I beleive never played in a NFL regular season game before.

  22. You mean, dirty like Hit someone in the jaw with the crown of your helmet when they aren’t looking just because that hadn’t needed to be outlawed dirty? Or do you mean, a coach stepping onto the field to try to block a runaway touchdown dirty? Or do you mean more like a James Harrison / Joey Porter garden variety headhunter dirty? Please provide specifics, I’m confused.

    You are a Raven fan you are perpetually confused but think of Rudolph getting concussed or maybe Big Ben having his nose broken by Ngata….still confused? Of course limited cognitive sophistication does limit you …..a lot.

  23. baltimoresnativeson says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:59 pm
    Good Lord they lost to our 3rd string QB who I beleive never played in a NFL regular season game before.
    ————–
    Yeah, Anthony Brown was awesome throwing, running, blocking, catching passes, playing defense and special teams, blocking a FG. One man wrecking crew, he is.

  25. Steelers’ fans, at what point did tears start streaming down your faces? Interception no. 1? 2? 3? The blocked field goal? The refs put the ball on the 1 yard line for that first TD and then called a fake Pi so you wouldn’t be backed up for the second score. They even let one of your cheap shot players get away with a dirty hit on Peters who got flagged when he justly retaliated. How many freebies did you need?

  26. bozobiden says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:44 pm
    If Tomlin is coaching any other team he’s fired, but the Steelers wanna make that social statement, so their fan base is stuck with this guy

    ===============================

    Lol. Yeah everyone else would surely fire their hall of fame coach because he can’t quite get it done with the great Mitchell Trubisky.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.