Ravens hold off Steelers 16-14 as Mitch Trubisky throws three interceptions

The Ravens were down to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown in the second half after Tyler Huntley left for a concussion evaluation and didn’t return. They ended the game with the undrafted rookie in victory formation.

The Ravens held off the Steelers 16-14, intercepting Mitch Trubisky three times and blocking a field goal.

Baltimore, playing without injured starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, has won six of seven to improve to 9-4. The Steelers, who lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to a concussion in the first half, fell to 5-8 in seeing a two-game winning streak end.

The Steelers had their chances.

Trubisky threw interceptions after reaching the Baltimore 17, 23 and 46 with Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and Marcus Williams getting picks for the Ravens. Smith also had six tackles and his sack took out Pickett.

Chris Boswell had a 40-yard field goal blocked by Calais Campbell in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens rushed for 215 yards, gaining 309 overall, and were able to run out the clock with a first down after getting the ball back with 2:30 left. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Gus Edwards added 66 yards on 13 carries.

Trubisky finished 22-of-30 for 276 yards and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth with 2:30 left.