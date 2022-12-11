Red-hot Lions beat Vikings

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2022, 4:13 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
Some were surprised that the Lions were 2.5-point favorites today against the Vikings. It turns out the point spread should have been higher.

The red-hot Lions beat the Vikings today, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, winning 34-23.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was excellent, throwing touchdown passes to Jameson Williams, D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds. Goff is playing the best football of his career right now.

The Vikings got a spectacular game from wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who had a career-high 223 receiving yards, but the running game was a major letdown for Minnesota. Dalvin Cook was bottled up all game and lost a key fumble late in the first half.

The Lions, who started the season 1-6, have now won five of their last six games and are still alive in the wild card race at 6-7. And they’re doing it with style, including a couple of spectacular plays that tricked the Vikings, one a long run on a fake punt and another a pass to offensive tackle Penei Sewell (who lined up as an eligible receiver in the backfield and went in motion) that picked up a crucial first down in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings fall to 10-3 on the season, and they missed a chance to clinch the NFC North. They’re almost certainly still going to win their division, but today’s performance raises questions about whether they’re really Super Bowl contenders. They sure didn’t look like it today in Detroit.

70 responses to “Red-hot Lions beat Vikings

  4. Lions gotta love watching the giants fade away. Gonna be a interesting playoffs if these guys make it in.

  5. Vikings are the NFC Bills; they are coming for that conference and they are just getting started.

  6. The Vikings are a fluke team, they are not as good as their goofy fans think they are.

  9. Vikings are a pretty good team.

    Vikings are not a great team, and certainly not a SB contender.

    Worst defense in football.

  11. They’re just so fun to watch. It’s a great story. I hope they can get into the playoffs and make some noise.

  14. How does a 10-2 team go into a game against a division opponent who needs to win 2 just to get to .500 as an underdog and then get blown out by double digits?

    The Vikings: they are who we thought they were.

  15. Uncharacteristic bad calls by KOC. First possession going for it on 4:1 at your own 40, giving them a short field. And then that jump pass debacle. Then going for 2 down by 14. And finally the onside kick. Dude was off today.

  17. I said last week to NOT sleep on the Lions. They are a young team with confidence and a lot going for them in the future. They could be a very contending team next year. Congratulations Detroit fans, you deserve it.

  18. Its never an easy game against the Lions and they deserved the win today. Jefferson gets a franchise record for recieving yards yet the game always seemed just out of reach. It won’t matter what seed the Vikings end up getting, with that defense it’s hard to see how they won’t be one and done.

  19. Fraud was exposed for the whole world to see here. Lions kicked major butt and the score isnt really reflecting how much of a beatdown this was. You Vike that??? SKOL SKOL SKOL

  20. Did the Vikings WRs do their lame little Heidi dance when they scored? It’s beyond cringeworthy.

  21. Vikings, we will soon be looking at you in the REAR-VIEW MIRROR!!!

    Packers, we are ALREADY looking looking back at you!!!

    Jameson Williams already gave you all a glimpse! THE DETROIT FREAKING LIONS are the FUTURE of the NFC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Cody laws, this is what you get for trying to bad mouth the GREAT city of Detroit!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  22. Surly’s “Before I Die” Beer is now known as “Before I cry” because thats what us Vikings fans will drink after games the rest of the year. Cook is as worthless as this defense. PP7 says “We see ourselves as closers” – Dude theres 58 other minutes of the game and you couldnt stop a gnat.

  23. MN fans: Better to face reality of no Super Bowl candidacy now than have your balloon popped at 16-1 as the #1 seed. Correct?

  24. I’m not even going to lie. I’m one of those fans that owe Goff, Campbell and Glenn an apology. Playoffs or no playoffs this has been a tremendous turn around by Holmes and Campbell especially since the Lions lost so much and could’ve noise dived into years of irrelevancy. A win against the Jets and even though nothing is promised in the NFL the schedule is favorable to finish 10-7 or 9-8

  25. We are playing good ball, and consistency is improving. Feel free to take us lightly we are no easy out and will win at least 1-2 more games people think we have no business in. With Rodgers decline, this next season will be the first TRULY open division race in 15 years. And we should be in it. IMO.

  26. The Vikings are a complete joke.
    They’re 10-3 with a negative point differential, how is that even possible this late in the season? 🤣

    This team is all icing and no cake, and it will get proven out in the postseason.
    But you’ll get the same stupid fans telling you different with their heads stuck firmly in the sand. (Yawn)

  29. Good game Detroit. The coaches lost this game for Minnesota. There are basic rule of thumbs in coaching football, O’Connell needs to to learn these. 4th and 1 in your own territory in a scoreless 1st quarter. Punt the ball…they went and didn’t make it. Lions scored 2 plays later. 1st and goal on the 2 with 2 minutes remaining in the half. Don’t get cute. They tried a halfback jump pass…fumble, no points. Kicking off with 3 minutes left down by 8, you have 2 time outs left. Kick away and play defense. They try the onside kick…
    Those decisions cost the game.

  31. Despite being 10-3, the Vikings have a negative point differential for the season. That pretty much tells you their record is a fraud. I don’t think any team is going to be scared of them in the playoffs.

  33. No Viking fan in his right mind figured this was a Super Bowl team before the season, some of us still don’t think it’s possible. Too many weaknesses. Too many slow D players, bad D coaching, Dalvin has turned into a first contact tackle. Without space he’s awful! Time to move on from him. Resign Mattison and move Chandler to rb2. New Kicker is a must also. Philly is unstoppable in the NFC. Won’t be close.

  34. And the defensive play calling? Yeesh… I don’t know what it’s going to take to get them to call some blitzes. You really don’t have a lot to lose…playing coverage isn’t working anyway. The only chance you have to help out the secondary is to get pressure. A good way to do that is to bring extra rushers.

  35. Just as I was hoping. Lions won. A step closer to making the playoffs. Cowboys won, coser to making the playoffs too. Now Niners need to win and put themselves a step closer to making the playoffs. Vikings will be fine. Even with a loss, Tampa will be fine too.

  36. We suck. We could easily not make the playoffs. I could get open against our defense, I think it’s worse than it was last year. Dalvin cook was pitiful today and is working his way to being cut next year. KOC with very poor play calling again

    We stand no chance in the playoffs if we make them. Seasons basically over other than maybe enjoying Jefferson rack up some yards. It’s amazing how few touchdowns he has this year for all the catches and yards he gets.

  38. Vikings are the only 10-3 team in history with a point differential of +1. They’ve scored 1 more point than they’ve given up. That says it all.

  39. It sure is quiet in here without the Viking fan with ten different screen names! Good game Lions!!!

  40. The Lions have one playoff win in 66 years. Seven decades of terrible football.

  41. Donatell and this defensive scheme need to go. We make every opposing QB look like an all-pro. I don’t care who it is, any NFL QB will pick this zone apart if they never have to face any pressure. It’s a pretty easy to game plan for the offensive coordinator when they know that the vikings plan to rush 4 all game and not scheme up an blitzes. Donatell actually comes out and says he’s willing to give up yards because it doesn’t translate to points. Yes Ed, yards will eventually lead to points. You can’t rely on the other team turn the ball over every game.

  42. Let’s recap;
    1) Lions had a fake punt and a tackle eligible catch. 2) Vikings were missing all pro safety (Lions had 2 deep TDs), and starting Center and left tackle. 3) Cousins had 426 yards and JJ set a Vikings receiving record. 4) Cook had a fumble inside 5 yard line. 6) Vikings still the 2 seed. 7) If Seattle wins, Lions still two games out from playoffs, with 4 to go. . ///// So, the Lions did earn the win today. But it may be their high point of the season, and the Vikings would not be afraid to play them in the playoffs. But bottom line is, the Vikings will win the division, and the Lions won’t make the playoffs.

  43. minime says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    So much for the vikjngs.
    ////
    Ummmm….they’re still the 2 seed.

  44. The Packers needed the Vikings to beat the Lions to help us in the Wild Card race, and on the rare occasion that I cheer for the Vikings, they choke. Sound about right for that joke of a franchise.

  47. InFact says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:27 pm
    MN fans: Better to face reality of no Super Bowl candidacy now than have your balloon popped at 16-1 as the #1 seed. Correct?
    ////
    Most of us figured a wildcard spot and 1 and done before the season started. Now we have been thinking 1-1 in playoffs. I don’t know anybody that has been thinking SB this year.

  48. I keep waiting for the Lipns to rip my heart out like they have the past 60 years. I’m almost, ALMOST having hope for this team.

  49. jhorton83 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    Despite being 10-3, the Vikings have a negative point differential for the season. That pretty much tells you their record is a fraud
    ////
    You do know they decide playoff seeds by record only, right?

  51. The Autumn Wind says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    Fraud was exposed for the whole world to see here. Lions kicked major butt and the score isnt really reflecting how much of a beatdown this was
    ////
    It was a close and competitive game. The Lions got a turnover inside the 5, a fake punt, and a tackle eligible reception. And they gave up 400+ yards passing and JJ set a Vikings single game receiving record. Did you even watch the game?

  52. theyearofthecat01 says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    Vikings, we will soon be looking at you in the REAR-VIEW MIRROR!!!

    Packers, we are ALREADY looking looking back at you!!!

    Jameson Williams already gave you all a glimpse! THE DETROIT FREAKING LIONS are the FUTURE of the NFC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Cody laws, this is what you get for trying to bad mouth the GREAT city of Detroit!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

    ______________________________________

    R0ART@RDO!!!!!!!!! #ONEPLAYOFFWININ7DECADES

  54. I’d be purple too if I’d been choking for 60-something years. The rare instance that I’m cheering for the Vikings to win because the Packers need to pass the Lions in the Wild Card race, and the Vikings choke.

  55. Good win Lions but I have to question the Vikings defensive strategy. No pressure, just let Goff or any QB sit back all day and be comfortable and gain confidence. White last week tore them up too.
    packer trolls out in full force even call the Vikings soft. The Vikings beat the Jets and their HC Saleh didn’t say a word. When the Jets beat the packers after the game he called the packers soft. He said we just took them out to the deep water …. haha. But the but the packers keyboard warriors are here calling the Vikings soft. haha

  56. necessaryroughness says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:18 pm
    Congratulations to Detroit. Vikings are not as good as their record.
    ////
    This is the nfl, not college. Every team is exactly whatever their record says they are.

  57. Other fans here talking big stuff about the Vikings, this is a rebuilding year under a 1st year coach. They have 10 wins, not too bad.

  58. The sweetest win this season for the Lions is the Green Bay win. Packer fans are so cute coming up with excuses….

  59. billshistorian says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:55 pm
    It’s official. The lions have turned the corner.
    ///
    I’m confused. All I’m reading is the Vikings are soft pretenders, but beating the Vikings makes the Lions for real?

  60. stellarperformance says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:49 pm
    Even if the Vikings are as good as their record, the Lions played better.
    ///
    The Lions definitely made more plays and less mistakes today.

  62. anotherfbfan says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:41 pm
    It sure is quiet in here without the Viking fan with ten different screen names! Good game Lions!!!
    ///
    You mean that Packer guy with Se real fake Viking screen names? He’s probably passed out now that he knows they can’t even catch the Lions in the division.

  63. “The Packers needed the Vikings to beat the Lions to help us in the Wild Card race, and on the rare occasion that I cheer for the Vikings, they choke. Sound about right for that joke of a franchise.”

    I mean, your joke of a team could have, you know, just beat them…

  64. “Vikings are not as good as their record.”

    I mean, they’re better than the teams they beat and worse than the teams they lost to…

  66. The Lions played well and wanted this win. The Vikings not only have the worst defensive scheme in the league. But they also can’t tackle. That troubles me more than relying on a Vikings kicker to win crucial games.

  67. DetroitPizzaSucksJustLikeTheirDumpsterFireCity says:
    December 11, 2022 at 4:41 pm
    The Lions have one playoff win in 66 years. Seven decades of terrible football.

    ======

    Oh hey, Cody Laws, nice to see you! 🤣🤣🤣

    The GREAT city of Detroit will always live RENT-FREE in your head!!

  68. Glad for lion fans. Classy fan base. It will be a pleasure competing agasint them for the north for years to come

  69. Kudos to the Lions. They called and played a great game. I was gonna say cue the Vikings haters but I guess I am too late.

  70. I mean, your joke of a team could have, you know, just beat them…
    ——————————
    And your joke of a team could have won 13 championships. Hell, even 1.

