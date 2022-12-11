Report: Mary Jo White still hasn’t interviewed Daniel Snyder

Getty Images

In late October, Commanders outside counsel John Brownlee raised some eyebrows by publicly acknowledging during a #PFTPM interview that NFL investigator Mary Jo White had not interviewed Commanders owner Daniel Snyder as part of her followup investigation regarding allegations of misconduct made against him directly. To this day, that interview has yet to occur.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that White still hasn’t interviewed Snyder.

White got the assignment roughly 10 months ago. The investigation can’t end until Snyder is questioned, obviously.

Then again, she may not get much from him. As explained in the Oversight Committee report released on Thursday, Snyder repeatedly relied on the perjury safe harbor of “I can’t recall” when testifying to the Committee earlier this year.

Still, it’s time for White and the NFL to push this thing forward. If not, we’ll eventually get to the point where no one will be able to recall what it’s even all about.