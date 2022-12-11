Report: Nick Bosa will play against Buccaneers

Getty Images

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa didn’t practice this week, but that reportedly won’t keep him from playing on Sunday.

Bosa is dealing with a hamstring injury that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bosa will play against the Buccaneers.

The 49ers have a quick turnaround to a Thursday night game against the Seahawks on Thursday night, so they’ll be hoping that playing on Sunday does not lead to any aggravation that keeps Bosa out of a key divisional matchup.

Bosa is the only 49ers player listed as questionable. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee), and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) have been ruled out.