Report: Saquon Barkley had an MRI late this week

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday and there was enough concern about his condition that he reportedly went for further testing.

Barkley was listed with a neck injury and Sal Paolantonio of ESPN reported on Sunday morning that Barkley had an MRI on the injury late in the week. The results did not lead to Barkley being ruled out, but he is not a sure thing to play either.

Barkley got a questionable tag on Friday and multiple reports on Sunday say that his work in pregame warmups will determine whether he can play against the Eagles. The Giants have a road game against the Commanders next week that carries major playoff implications, but head coach Brian Daboll said at Friday’s press conference that Week 15’s matchup would not have any impact on decisions this Sunday.

Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the other running backs on the 53-man roster for the Giants and they did not promote any backs from the practice squad ahead of facing the Eagles.