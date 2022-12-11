Russell Wilson leaves for concussion evaluation, Broncos down 34-28

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson made a big play to keep his team in striking distance of the Chiefs in the fourth quarter, but it might have been his final play of the game.

Wilson scrambled for a 14-yard gain on a third-and-11 play from the Chiefs’ 16-yard-line and then got hit by Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. Clark’s hit drove Wilson’s head directly into the turf and camera shots of the quarterback’s face after the contact showed him looking dazed with a big chunk of turf on his helmet.

The Broncos announced that Wilson is being evaluated for a concussion.

Wilson was helped off the field and went to the sideline medical tent for further evaluation. Brett Rypien replaced him and finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on fourth down.

It’s Jeudy’s third touchdown of the day and the Broncos now trail 34-28 with over 10 minutes left in the game.