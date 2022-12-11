Russell Wilson ruled out for rest of game

Getty Images

It will be Brett Rypien at quarterback the rest of the way for the Broncos.

Russell Wilson was evaluated for a concussion after his head slammed into the turf at the end of a run in the fourth quarter and the Broncos announced that he has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Wilson was having perhaps his best day as a Bronco before the injury. He was 23-of-36 for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception while also running four times for 57 yards over the course of the game.

Rypien threw a touchdown to Jerry Jeudy to cut the Chiefs lead to 34-28 shortly after Wilson’s injury, but later threw an interception and the Broncos haven’t put any more points on the board.