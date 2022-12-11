Russell Wilson ruled out for rest of game

Posted by Josh Alper on December 11, 2022, 7:14 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
It will be Brett Rypien at quarterback the rest of the way for the Broncos.

Russell Wilson was evaluated for a concussion after his head slammed into the turf at the end of a run in the fourth quarter and the Broncos announced that he has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Wilson was having perhaps his best day as a Bronco before the injury. He was 23-of-36 for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception while also running four times for 57 yards over the course of the game.

Rypien threw a touchdown to Jerry Jeudy to cut the Chiefs lead to 34-28 shortly after Wilson’s injury, but later threw an interception and the Broncos haven’t put any more points on the board.

  2. Frank Clark’s weight and momentum basically pile drove Russell onto his head. It was scary watching him lay there, and his teammates knew and waved for help immediately.

  3. That was not a pretty site. He will not play the rest of the year i suspect. Broncos country “lets Ride”

