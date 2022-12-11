Samaje Perine touchdown gives Bengals 13-3 halftime lead

Getty Images

Entering this week, Joe Burrow had not defeated the Browns in four starts against the division rival.

But through 30 minutes, Cincinnati is in control of a game that’s featured plenty of penalties. The Bengals lead Cleveland 13-3 at halftime.

Samaje Perine scored just before halftime, taking in a 6-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left in the second quarter. Receiver Trent Taylor caught a 34-yard pass on third-and-10 ant the Cincinnati 47 to set up the score.

Joe Burrow is 9-of-21 passing for 110 yards with a touchdown. But he’s been under duress from Cleveland’s defense throughout the game.

He’s also missing several of his offensive weapons. Tight end Hayden Hurst was already declared out entering the game with a calf injury. But Tyler Boyd suffered a finger injury on the second play from scrimmage and while he was initially declared questionable, he has since been downgraded to out.

Tee Higgins is also dealing with a hamstring injury that popped up during the week and is questionable to return. But he’s barely played.

So, it’s been Ja’Marr Chase getting the bulk of the targets. He has five catches for 53 yards with a 15-yard touchdown.

On the other side, quarterback Deshaun Watson is 8-of-12 passing for 110 yards. But the Browns’ rushing offense hasn’t been as good, with Nick Chubb gaining just 28 yards on nine carries. Kareem Hunt has 6 yards on four carries. Watson has 20 rushing yards on three carries.

The Browns have seven penalties for 83 yards, including a roughing the punter foul that kept Cincinnati on the field for what was eventually the team’s touchdown to Chase.

Cleveland is slated to get the ball first in the third quarter.