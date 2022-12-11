Saquon Barkley, Giants say limited playing time was due to score not injury

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley didn’t play much in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, but he and head coach Brian Daboll said after the game that his limited action was not due to his neck injury.

Barkley was listed as questionable heading into the weekend and Barkley said on Sunday that he suffered a stinger in practice on Wednesday. He got the green light to play after a pregame workout, but was only on the field for 20 offensive snaps and said that it was because the Eagles were blowing the Giants out in the second half.

“Obviously I would have loved to have played a lot more,” Barkley said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “The reason why I didn’t play as much was not because of my neck. The Eagles played great. We got our ass whooped and we just got to do better as a team. It starts with the leaders and it starts with myself.”

Daboll said that the team had a plan in place to manage Barkley’s reps, but that it went overboard once it was clear the Giants weren’t going to come back. The Giants will now turn toward making sure Barkley is closer to 100 percent for what they hope will be a more competitive performance against the Commanders in Week 15.