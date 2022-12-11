Saquon Barkley will play against Eagles

Getty Images

The Giants will have running back Saquon Barkley in the lineup against the Eagles on Sunday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on NFL Network Sunday morning that Barkley will be active for the NFC East matchup. Barkley was listed as questionable with a neck injury that sent him for an MRI and word from multiple reporters was that a call would be based on how Barkley looked in warmups.

Daboll said the team will keep an eye on Barkley to make sure that he remains physically up to the task. The Giants have a Week 15 trip to Washington for a matchup with the Commanders that will weigh heavily on both teams’ playoff hopes.

Barkley has 242 carries for 1,055 yards and eight touchdowns and 40 catches for 241 yards this season. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the backup options in the backfield.