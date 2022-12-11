Seahawks have Ken Walker III, DeeJay Dallas among their inactives

Posted by Charean Williams on December 11, 2022, 3:41 PM EST
The Seahawks list Ken Walker III (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) among their inactives for today’s game against the Panthers.

That leaves them with Travis Homer, Tony Jones Jr. and Godwin Igwebuike at the position.

They will have receiver DK Metcalf, who was questionable with a hip injury. He is dressed.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are receiver Penny Hart, cornerback Artie Burns, cornerback Justin Coleman, tackle Jake Curhan and defensive end Shelby Harris.

The Panthers won’t have veteran safety Xavier Woods, who is inactive with a knee injury. He was questionable after being limited in practice last week.

Woods is third on the team in tackles.

Myles Hartsfield is expected to start alongside Jeremy Chinn.

The Panthers’ other inactives are linebacker Cory Littleton, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, backup offensive lineman Larnel Coleman and wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

