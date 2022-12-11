Sunday Night Football: Austin Ekeler fourth-down touchdown gives Chargers 17-7 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Chargers entered Sunday’s game without three key defensive players, including star safety Derwin James.

But Los Angeles has taken it to Miami both offensively and defensively and holds a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Running back Austin Ekeler put his team back up by 10 late in the second quarter when he powered his way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. But the play before was just as consequential, as Ekeler took a screen pass 16 yards on third-and-goal from the 17.

Miami coordinator Josh Boyer called for the defense to just rush three players and sent eight back to protect the goal line on that third down. But that call left the Dolphins’ defense particularly vulnerable to what the Chargers seem to do more than anything else — throw at or behind the line of scrimmage.

The Chargers run game hasn’t been great, with Ekeler recording just 15 yards on eight carries. Joshua Kelley has 28 yards on three carries, with one run covering 22 yards.

But quarterback Justin Herbert had a nice first half, going 24-of-29 passing for 222 yards with a 10-yard touchdown to receiver Mike Williams.

Ekeler also has seven catches for 63 yards. Williams has four receptions for 58 yards. Keenan Allen has six catches for 48 yards.

On the other side, Miami has barely had any offense to speak of, which is particularly surprising given the pieces L.A. is missing. Tagovailoa has been way off for the second week in a row. He finished the first half 3-of-15 passing for 25 yards.

And against the league’s worst defense against the run — the Chargers entered the game surrendering 5.4 yards per carry — Miami has rushed for just 36 yards.

Jeff Wilson, who is questionable to return with a hip injury, has four carries for 26 yards. Raheem Mostert has 10 yards on four carries.

Miami’s only offense came from Tyreek Hill, who took Wilson’s second-quarter fumble 57 yards for a touchdown. Hill otherwise has two catches for 13 yards on seven targets.

The Chargers will have a chance to double up on the Dolphins, as Los Angeles will get the ball first in the third quarter.