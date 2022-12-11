Terence Steele, Jake Ferguson, Johnathan Hankins out for Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys are not enjoying what was supposed to be an easy win. It’s been anything but no fuss, no muss.

Dallas has ruled out right tackle Terence Steele (left knee), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (right shoulder) and tight end Jake Ferguson (head/neck).

Steele’s injury is concerning, putting a dent in their offensive line depth.

Josh Ball has replaced Steele.

The Cowboys trail the Texans 23-17 after three quarters.

They reached the Houston 1-yard line after a Trevon Diggs‘ recovery of a Dameon Pierce fumble, but Ezekiel Elliott was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Christian Harris and Desmond King on fourth down. The Texans then drove 63 yards in 10 plays for a Ka'imi Fairbairn 54-yard field goal to extend their lead.