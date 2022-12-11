Titans take 14-7 lead over Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars used a turnover to get on the board against the Titans. But Tennessee came right back to score a second touchdown in the first quarter to go up 14-7.

Travon Walker strip-sacked Ryan Tannehill on third-and-6 from the Tennessee 28. Dawuane Smoot recovered the loose ball for an extra Jags possession.

Trevor Lawrence hit tight end Evan Engram for a 12-yard touchdown on third-and-2 to fully capitalize on the takeaway.

But on the second play of the ensuing drive, running back Derrick Henry got loose for a 50-yard run to put the Titans in scoring position.

A few plays later, Tannehill hit tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Titans back on top.

Henry now has 84 yards on 10 carries. Tannehill has started 6-of-8 for 61 yards.