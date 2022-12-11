Trevon Diggs questionable to return with thumb injury as Cowboys trail 17-14

Getty Images

The Cowboys have been hard hit at cornerback.

They lost Anthony Brown for the season to a torn Achilles last week after they already were playing without top slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis, whose foot injury on Oct. 23 ended his season. Now, Trevon Diggs is injured.

He is in the training room with a left thumb injury, leaving in the second quarter. The Cowboys list him as questionable to return.

The Cowboys also have defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins sidelined for the moment. He is questionable to return with a right shoulder injury.

To add insult to injury, Dak Prescott threw an interception to Tremon Smith that nearly was a pick-six. The Texans used the short field to go 27 yards in two plays with Amari Rodgers catching a 28-yard touchdown pass after a false start penalty.

It was Rodgers’ first career touchdown as he caught only eight passes for 95 yards in Green Bay.