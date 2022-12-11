Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram lead Jaguars to 36-22 victory over Titans

Getty Images

Tennessee got out to a strong start against Jacksonville on Sunday.

But the Jaguars then scored 29 straight points and ended up blowing out Tennessee for a big 36-22 victory over their division rival.

It was the first time the Jaguars had defeated the Titans in Nashville since 2013.

Jacksonville got a big lift from its defense, which forced four turnovers in the contest. Ryan Tannehill was strip-sacked and intercepted. Derrick Henry lost a fumble on a receiving play and then a botched snap led to another fumble that the Jaguars recovered. Jacksonville ended up scoring off of each of the club’s takeaways, with a pair of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had arguably the best game of his young career, finishing 30-of-42 for 368 yards with three touchdowns. He bested his previous career high of 332 passing yards, which was set in his first game against the Texans last year.

While the Jags had a tough time running the ball, tight end Evan Engram came through as Lawrence’s primary target. He finished with a career-high 162 yards on 11 catches with a pair of TDs. His previous career high was 129, which was in a Giants win over the Bengals back in 2020.

Receiver Zay Jones also caught eight passes for 77 yards with a touchdown.

The Jaguars took their first lead with 11 seconds left in the first half with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jones. While it was initially ruled incomplete, a review showed Jones got both of his feet in bounds — just barely.

Lawrence had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and then hit Engram with a 21-yard score with 3:07 left in the period to take a commanding 33-14 lead. Riley Patterson nailed a 33-yard field goal to give the Jags their final points.

The Titans tried to make things interesting in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. But it was a little too late.

Running back Derrick Henry had 121 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. But with the game a blowout, he had just 2 yards on three carries in the second half.

In Week 15, 5he 5-8 Jaguars will host the Cowboys — who barely escaped Sunday with a win over the Texans.

The 7-6 Titans, who have now lost three games in a row for the first time since 2018, will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers.