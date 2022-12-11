Trevor Lawrence touchdown gives Jaguars 27-14 lead

Getty Images

After getting down 14-7 late in the first quarter, the Jaguars have scored 20 straight points to go ahead 27-14.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence used a stiff arm to get enough separation to get himself into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown to cap the team’s first drive of the second half.

That play finished a 12-play, 72-yard possession that took 7:07 off the clock.

Lawrence was able to convert the one third down the offense faced with a 9-yard pass to Zay Jones.

Early in the third quarter, Lawrence is 23-of-31 for 264 yards with a pair of touchdowns — good for a 120.9 passer rating. Evan Engram has caught eight passes for 110 yards with a TD and Jones has seven catches for 75 yards with a TD.

The Jaguars have forced three turnovers on the Titans, which has allowed them to gain control of the game.