Tyler Boyd questionable to return with finger injury

Getty Images

The Bengals are already playing without key tight end Hayden Hurst. Now another one of quarterback Joe Burrow‘s weapons is dealing with an injury during Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Receiver Tyler Boyd is questionable to return with a finger injury.

Boyd suffered the injury during the Bengals’ opening possession. A second-down pass to him was broken up. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Boyd threw down his glove and helmet as he left the field. He then immediately went to the locker room for further examination.

Receiver Tee Higgins is also dealing with a hamstring injury, having popped up on the injury report during the week. Higgins has played limited snaps in the game so far, making his situation worth monitoring.

Midway through the first quarter, the Browns and Bengals are scoreless. Cleveland had an opportunity to score on its first possession, but curiously inserted Jacoby Brissett on fourth-and-1 and threw a deep pass that was overthrown and incomplete.